Social activist pushes for change after Hartsville shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina social activist spoke to the press Tuesday in front of Mac’s Lounge following the deadly shooting there.

Six people were shot at the nightclub early Sunday morning. Three have died.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to all victims and to their families,” Jack Logan said. He is the founder of the group Put Down the Guns Now Young People. “We hope the ones at home and hopefully the ones in hospitals have a quick and speedy recovery.”

Logan’s group is based out of Greenville. He said he knew he had to come to Hartsville when he heard the news.

“You have small towns being hit with gun violence unexpectedly,” Logan said. “People have got to know their surroundings at all times.”

Logan said he wants lawmakers to take action.

“To those people who are not supposed to be in possession of a firearm, I have a strong message for you,” he said. “I ask lawmakers to for a minimum sentence of 30 years and I’m talking about convicted felons specifically.”

Meanwhile at Coker, class was back in session Tuesday. Classes were not held Monday following the weekend’s events- which happened just a few minutes down the road.

Administration said it was keeping additional campus officers on campus out of an abundance of caution.

It also said staff would be willing to work with students who may need some extra time away.