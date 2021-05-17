Solicitor: Florence County teen accused of making threats with knife to be charged as an adult

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A Florence County teenager will be prosecuted as an adult after authorities said he threatened to kill people with a knife at a home in Johnsonville, Solicitor Ed Clement said.

Terry Kendall Clark, 17, was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to Florence County Detention Center records. He remained in the jail Monday on a $15,000 surety bond.

The alleged incident happened Friday at 527 East Myrtle Beach Highway, Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office said.

Clements said a South Carolina law that was changed in 2019 allows 17 year olds charged with an offense that carries a sentence of at least 15 years to be charged as adults.

