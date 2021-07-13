Some Marlboro County teachers to receive bonus

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Some of Marlboro County School District’s certified classroom teachers will receive a bonus, the district announced Monday.

All returning, certified teachers will receive a $2,500 retention bonus, according to the district. The bonus will be funded by the U.S. Education Grant.

Teachers will receive the bonus by Sept. 30. Qualifying employees must remain in the district for the entire 2021-22 academic year.

“Retaining high quality teachers was difficult enough before the pandemic, but post-pandemic the task has become even more challenging, especially for small districts,” Superintendent Gregory McCord said in the announcement. “We are happy to say thank you to our returning certified classroom teachers. Although this money will not match their true worth, we do want teachers to know they are valued!”