Some schools in Pee Dee switch to virtual learning despite Gov. McMaster’s stern opposition

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Districts in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas will be temporarily virtual or will give students the option to switch learning models, amidst a surge in COVID-19 cases and urging from Gov. Henry McMaster to return to in-person learning five days a week.

Horry County Schools has a deadline of midnight tonight for families to request for their students to return to in-person learning. Families can also fill out a form between Tuesday and Dec. 22 to transition from in-person to virtual learning.

Other districts are temporarily moving to all-virtual learning. Marion County School District will be entirely virtual through Dec. 22, while Florence County School Districts 3 and 4 and the Marlboro County School District will also temporarily teach virtually.

The deadlines come a week after McMaster stated he was disappointed that not all public schools have returned to traditional, in-person learning for all five days of the week.

“Parents should not have to choose between their children or their jobs,” McMaster said on Wednesday. “And that is what schools that have not opened five days a week are forcing parents to do.”

He warned the consequences of staying virtual or in a hybrid model could be enormous, while pushing for continued mask wearing and social distancing.