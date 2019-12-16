Son of slain firefighter, Dillon business owner pleads for help finding killer

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – The son of a Dillon firefighter and business owner killed in an armed robbery is offering a $5,300 reward for information.

“Please help me,” Keith Bailey posted on social media. “Please everyone, my Daddy did not deserve this and it is killing me, I Loved him with all of my Heart.” His family is offering a $5,300 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved.

J.W. Bailey, 77, was shot and killed Thursday night in an apparent armed robbery while working at the convenience store he owned, JW Bailey’s Grocery. His family said he wasn’t supposed to work that night, but was filling in for another employee.

“He has never hurt anyone in his life, he had the biggest heart of any man in this world,” posted Keith Bailey, who is the fire chief for the city of Dillon. “He Loved his family so much and we Loved him back just as much and we miss him terribly.”

Funeral arrangements have been made for Tuesday. A firefighters’ funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Dillon First Baptist Church, according to Bailey’s obituary page on Cooper Funeral Home’s website. The service will be followed by a burial in Greenlawn Cemetary.

Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Cooper Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to the City of Dillon Fire Department, the obituary says.

No arrests have been made in this case yet. The sheriff’s office, the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and the coroner’s office are investigating.

If you have any information, please call the Dillon County Sheriff’s Department at (843) 774-1432.