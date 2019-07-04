Sonoco worker suffers ‘severe arm injury’ at Hartsville facility

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Sonoco worker suffered a “severe arm injury” at a Hartsville facility.

A maintenance worker at Sonoco’s tube and core manufacturing facility, which is located on Patrick Highway in Hartsville, “suffered a severe arm injury” around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, according to Brian Risinger, with Sonoco.

“The incident apparently occurred while the associate was performing maintenance on a dust baler at the facility,” Risinger said in a statement to News13. No other employees were involved.

The worker was treated by emergency crews at the scene and taken to McLeod Medical Center by a Darlington County ambulance.

“The associate is receiving treatment at McLeod and is reported to be in stable condition,” Risinger also said. “The incident is under investigation by company safety personnel and has been reported to South Carolina OSHA officials, who came to facility today to conduct its own review.”

“Words are inadequate at a time like this to express our sorrow. We extend our thoughts and prayers to our associate and his family,” Risinger’s added. “We are respecting the privacy of our teammate and are not releasing names at this time.”

