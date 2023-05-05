MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Duke Energy Progress customers in South Carolina could see their bills increase later this year if the company’s rate hike is approved by the Public Service Commission of South Carolina (PSCSC).

If approved, the average customer’s bill would increase 3.7% beginning Aug. 1, according to a news release. A customer using 1,000 kWh per month would see an increase of $5.55 on their monthly bill.

Commercial customers would see an increase of 2%, according to the news release. Industrial customers would see an increase of 2.7%.

“Energy providers across the country have been impacted by a sharp rise in fuel costs over the past couple of years,” the company said in a news release. “The company does not profit from these increased fuel costs and proactively takes measures to insulate customers from volatility.”

The rates will be considered by the PSCSC at a public hearing where “results of an extensive audit and inquiries of the parties involved in the case” will be shared to “ensure an accurate adjustment is made to billed rates,” according to the news release.

Customers struggling to pay their energy bills may qualify for assistance. More information can be found on the Duke Energy website.

Duke Energy Progress serves more than 170,000 households and businesses in Northeast South Carolina, including Florence and Darlington counties, according to the company. Duke Energy Progress is a subsidiary of Duke Energy.