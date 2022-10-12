WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina will get $720,00 from the federal government to help determine how to replace 12 rural bridges in the Great Pee Dee River floodplain.

The money from the Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration is included in the first round of grants from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s competitive Bridge Investment Program.

The 2022 fiscal-year grants, which include $18.4 million for 23 projects in 23 states, will be used in the “early phases of project development to create a pipeline of bridge construction projects,” the agency said Wednesday in a news release.

Ultimately, “tens of thousands of bridges in communities across the country” will be replaced under Biden’s infrastructure law, representing a $12.5 billion investment over five years — the single largest dedicated investment in bridges since the construction of the Interstate highway system.

“Bridges represent more than just their physical structures—they connect people and communities and make it easier to go about our daily lives,” Transporation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “These grants will help communities across the country move forward to modernize their bridges and make it easier for people and goods to move quickly, reliably, and safely to their destinations.”

According to the news release, planning grants under the Bridge Investment Program are available for projects in the early phases of project development and can be used for planning, feasibility analysis and revenue forecasting. The grants allowed the U.S. Transportation Department to help in the development stage of a project that could then later be eligible to apply for a construction grant through several of competitive grant programs.

“The Bridge Planning program will help create a pipeline of bridge projects that can potentially be awarded construction grants during the implementation of President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Stephanie Pollack, the acting administrator of the Federal Highways agency. “These planning grants were all made at the requested funding amounts for bridges that are critical to working people living in communities across the country. Through the Bridge Investment Program, we are helping communities as they plan to restore and replace bridges that play vital roles for the people who use them in their daily lives. Planning for these activities is a critical step before construction can get underway.”

The full list of grant awards can be found on the Federal Highway Administration’s website.