HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) -- The City of Hartsville has a new mayor. Mayor-elect Casey Hancock won Tuesday's Mayoral race runoff. Former Mayor Mel Pennington served for three terms and didn't seek re-election. Hancock received 836 votes (55.07%), defeating his opponent Justin Evans, who received 682 votes, (44.93%) of the votes.

"I don't know what else to say but thank you. Thank you for listening to me, for hearing what I had to say and for believing in me."