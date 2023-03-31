PEE DEE, S.C. (WBTW) — An effort to allow local accommodations tax money to go towards workforce housing took a step forward in South Carolina.

The bill just passed Thursday in the State Senate by a vote of 34-6. State Sen. Mike Reichenbach, who represents senate district 31 covering Florence County and parts of Darlington County, was the only local senator to vote against the bill.

Reichenbach said he made a pledge to his constituents to be fiscally responsible and that this bill is not fiscally responsible.

“My concern on this bill is that we’re writing a blank check. Before I vote on any bill, I look at the fiscal impact and the fiscal impact summary for this bill says that the revenue impact of this bill is undetermined,” Reichenbach said. “Individuals, business, we don’t write blank checks.”

Reichenbach said a short-term solution is to do a bill that has an undetermined revenue impact.