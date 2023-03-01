FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — High school softball season has started and South Florence High School is kicking off their pre-season by hosting the Pee Dee Pitch-Off.

The tournament has expanded this year by hosting 40 teams. Because of its size, the tournament has added an extra day of games.

Both junior varsity and varsity teams are competing and the tournament consists of two brackets, Gold and Blue.

Many competitive high school programs will be competing including Hartsville, Dillion, and the defending 2A State Champions, Pee Dee Academy.

The tournament is also welcoming out-of-state programs from North Carolina.

Coach Bobby Jones, the Head Softball Coach at South Florence High School, said the high competition in the pre-season is a key part of his teams’ preparation for region play.

“It’s going to get us ready for our region schedule,” Coach Jones said. ” We play some of the best teams in the state that will get us ready for who we’re going to face in our region. Last year, of the four teams in the lower state finals, three were from our region.”

Larissa Siders, a senior centerfielder at South Florence, is hopeful about her final season as Bruin.

“I feel if we put our heads together and we all play as a team, then we’ll succeed.”

Games in the Pee Dee Pitch-Off begin Wednesday afternoon and the championship game of the tournament will be Saturday at 6:30 P.M.

The official start of the high school softball season begins Monday, March 6, 2023.