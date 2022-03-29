FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – A special election is underway in Florence today to fill the state senate seat of the late Hugh Leatherman.

Florence businessman Mike Reichenbach is the Republican candidate on the ballot and will face Democrat and clinical social worker Suzanne la Rochelle.

District 31 covers most of Florence County and a small part of Darlington County. The polls are open until 7 p.m.

The winner of the special election will replace Leatherman, who served in the State Senate for more than 40 years. He was in his 11th term when he died last November.

Leatherman was also considered one of the state’s most powerful politicians because of his position on the Senate Finance Committee.

