Storms leave debris, some homes damaged in Wallace community

WALLACE, SC (WBTW) – Severe storms left behind some significant damage in the Wallace community of Marlboro County.

Many trees were snapped or uprooted. Power lines were tangled and had fallen. Some homes were damaged as well, including Peggy Hatcher’s home of nearly five decades.

“I didn’t hear it crash,” she said. “All I heard was crackling. I didn’t know it was a tree that hit until I got up and opened the door.”

A tree had fallen through a spare bedroom in her home, one that her daughter would have stayed in if she had decided to stay over the night before.

“I asked my daughter to spend the night with me last night and she wouldn’t,” Hatcher said. “If she had she’d been dead.”

Marlboro County said it has not received any reports of injury or death tied to Monday’s storms.

The county did say, though, that is had several people displaced. Most of the damage was concentrated in the Wallace area, according to county officials

Crews with the state, county and municipalities were working on clearing debris and making repairs.

The National Weather Service plans to visit Marlboro County Tuesday to assess damage and determine a cause.

