16-year-old student dies after being found unresponsive at Mullins High School

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Mullins High School student died after being found unresponsive at school Friday, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Taylor Danielle Price, 16, was found unresponsive Friday and taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Richardson.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. Price was found near the gym area foaming and bleeding from the mouth, according to a police report.

First responders rendered aid to Price and she was given Narcan, according to police. An energy drink was taken as evidence. No foul play is suspected.

Details are limited at this time. Count on News13 for updates.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.