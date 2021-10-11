Substitute no longer allowed to teach in Marion County School District after ‘incident’

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A substitute teacher will no longer be allowed to teach in the Marion County School District after an undisclosed “incident” at Marion Intermediate School Thursday, according to district spokesperson Deborah Wimberly.

Wimberly said the substitute didn’t take “punitive actions” but the district found the substitute didn’t act within district standards.

“Last Thursday, October 7th, 2021, Marion Intermediate School had an allegation involving a substitute teacher,” the district said in a statement Monday to News13. “School administration did a thorough investigation. There was no finding of punitive actions taken by the temporary employee, yet, the substitute was found to have not acted in accordance to district professional standards. The agency managing the school district’s temporary staff was notified that substitute will not work for Marion County School District in the future.”

It wasn’t immediately known what the incident was. The district said it has no further comment at this time.