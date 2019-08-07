SUMMER ROAD TOUR DAY 3: News13 Morning Team visits Darlington Raceway, rides in race car with Bubba Wallace

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – For day 3 of the News13’s Summer Road Tour, the News13 Morning Team visited Darlington Raceway.

They rode around the track in a race car with a professional driver, saw the unveiling of Bubba Wallace’s paint scheme for this year’s race at the track, talked to Wallace about his involvement with Boys and Girls Club, and heard from Richard Petty.











The News13 Morning Team rode around the track in a race car with Wallace at over 100 mph. WATCH the videos below to see how they did!

Wallace’s throwback paint scheme for this year’s race at Darlington Raceway was unveiled Tuesday at the track. The paint scheme pays tribute to Adam Petty.

“It’s truly an honor and a top throwback that I have been a part of just knowing the history behind the Petty family and Adam’s vision and seeing it come to life with Victory Junction,” said Wallace, NASCAR Monster Energy Series driver.

“We have been running the paint scheme a Victory Junction on the side of the car all year and so this is just the crowning blow thing to make it all come together,” said Petty, NASCAR’s all-time wins leader.

News13’s Taylor Hernandez spoke with Wallace about his involvement with Boy and Girls Club and what that means to Wallace.

“It just brings back a lot of memories, so to be able to share a couple of answers, questions and answers with them and get beat by a ten year old in foosball, but, it’s just a blast to spend some time with the kids and show them a little bit about our sport,” Wallace said.

While Wallace was at the Boys and Girls Club, he met with Sargent Terrence Carraway’s family. Carraway was one of the officers killed in October’s shooting in the Vintage Place neighborhood.

The News13 Morning Team also heard from Petty, who talked about the history of the track over its 70 years.

News13’s Patsy Kelly and Aaron Rhody talked with Dennis Worden, the Darlington Raceway’s Senior Director of Communications, to learn more about the track’s 70th anniversary and what that means to the sport. WATCH the video below for more.

“Well, it really is the most iconic facility on the NASCAR schedule. I mean, when you’re talking 70 years of history, to open this place in 1950, you know it says a lot for the staying power of what this facility is for the sport,” Worden said. “People view this place as like Wrigley Field is for the Chicago Cubs or Lambeau Field is for the Green Bay Packers. You know, people view Darlington in that light in our sport, so to be able to say that we’ve been here for 70 years, I think says a lot for what Darlington Raceway is.”

On Tuesday, the News13 Morning Team was able to take laps around the track in the Summer Road Tour RV. WATCH below to see the fun!