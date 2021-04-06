Superintendent Spearman announces committee to oversee Florence Four consolidation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — State Superintendent Molly Spearman announced Tuesday the appointment of a committee to oversee the Florence Four consolidation.

On March 2, staff, students, and families were notified of the decision to consolidate Florence Four Schools into Florence One Schools.

“It is extremely difficult for districts smaller than 1,000 students to successfully operate financially and programmatically,” Spearman said in a letter sent in March. “The administration costs alone take away dramatically from dollars that should be going to teachers and students in the classroom.”

The committee is made up of members of both Florence Four and Florence One school districts. The members are:

Ms. Tonya Addision — District Administrator, Florence Four

Dr. Gloria Bracey — Parent Liaison, Florence Four

Ms. Trisha Caulder — Vice Chair, Florence One Board of Trustees

Ms. Kimberly Mack — Director, Office of School Transformation, SC Department of Education

Chief Thomas McFadden — Timmonsville Chief of Police and High School Football Coach

Mr. Porter Stewart — Chairman, Florence One Schools Board of Trustees

“As we plan for the future education of the students in Timmonsville it is imperative that we put forth ideas and recommendations that put their interests first,” Spearman said. “This committee is composed of community advocates and experts who will be charged with putting forth recommendations and addressing concerns that will ensure a smooth transition and ultimately lead to the best outcomes for students and their families.”

Staff from both districts will participate in transition committee meetings, the department of education said. Regular public meetings will be held and additional members can be appointed to the committee as needed.

The districts will be consolidated effective July 1, 2022.