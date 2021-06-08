Suspect in custody after shooting on Main Street in Mullins

Pee Dee

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Mullins, according to authorities.

The shooting happened Monday night on Main Street, according to Mullins Police Lt. Mike Hartson. No injuries were reported at this time.

Count on News13 for updates.

News13 is tracking the shootings of 2021. Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue. Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident. Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed in on in order to be distinguished from each other. The map is updated daily with the most recent information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories