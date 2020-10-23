Symposium aims to bring health awareness to men in Lamar

LAMAR, S.C. (WBTW) — Over 30 men got the chance to have their health questions answered by experts Thursday night in Lamar.

That’s thanks to a men’s health care symposium held at town hall.

The forum was organized by several entities, including Genesis Health Care, Darlington County First Steps’ Men’s Health Collaborative and the town of Lamar.

The meeting’s goal was to bring accurate medical information to men in the community and encourage them to be more proactive with their health.

Providers and experts discussed issues that impact men in particular and took questions from attendees.

“It’s really because we don’t focus enough sometimes in the rural communities on men’s health,” Director of Community Outreach and Recruiting at Genesis Health Care Howard Nettles said. “And we thought this would be a great opportunity to have the men come together and go over some issues and have our providers answer questions for them.”

Experts mentioned the importance of men watching their health closely to protect against conditions like prostate cancer and diabetes.

Latest Headlines