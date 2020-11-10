Tele-health system connects Pee Dee school district with providers

PAMPLICO, S.C. (WBTW) — Technology will help Florence County School District Two to work with McLeod Health in keeping students healthy.

That’s because McLeod expanded it’s School-Based Telehealth Program to the district this year.

Hannah Pamplico Elementary/Middle and High are now both equipped with high-tech kiosks that allows school nurses to connect to McLeod providers, even miles away.

“We’re able to service our students, in a rural community, who have working parents who can’t get off and take them to the doctor for simple routine things that need to be treated,” Hannah Pamplico Elementary/Middle lead nurse Mary Alice Faulkenberry said.

The kiosk has a camera and computer which can create a a video chat between the nurse, student, doctor and even a parent.

It also has a remote stethoscope and otoscope, which the provider on the other end can monitor in real time.

“Ear ache, a sore throat, do we think they have flu? We can test them for that,” Faulkenberry said. “This helps the parent and for us, to get the child back the class sooner.”

McLeod has already rolled out this type of tech in partnerships with Florence One Schools and the King’s Academy.

“We are connecting with a physician and the physician is working directly with the students, with the parents permission, and it just seems like a win-win,” FCSD2 Superintendent Dr. Neal Vincent said.

Florence Two says it hopes to have the system fully up and running soon.

The district says dozens of parents have already returned permission slips. The district hopes to get at least 75 percent signed up this year.

“It sort of gives me the chance to see the patient in a timely manner,” McLeod’s Dr. Focell Jackson-Dozier said. “I do think it’s a tool that we’ll see used more and more in the schools because it’s gone really well.”

