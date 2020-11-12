Teresa Myers Ervin to be sworn in as new Florence Mayor

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Teresa Myers Ervin will be sworn in Thursday evening as new City of Florence Mayor.

Myers Ervin will be the first African American and first woman to be mayor of Florence.

This also is the first time the city has had a new mayor in more than a decade. Current Mayor Stephen Wukela, who was first elected mayor in 2008, announced he would not run again in October 2019.

With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Myers Ervin had 52%t of the vote with Republican challenger Bryan Braddock getting 48% of the vote.

“I’m just looking forward to all of us working together to move our city forward because I see my hometown as having so much potential,” she told News13 moments after the results came in. “And I promise all of the citizens, I will not take this lightly. I will serve and lead the city faithfully.”

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. A live stream will be in this story when it becomes available.

Two at-large council members — Lethonia Barnes and Chaquez T. McCall — will also be sworn in.