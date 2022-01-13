Textiles manufacturer plans $30M expansion in Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A textile company plans to spend $30 million on an expansion in Darlington, according to an announcement Thursday afternoon by Gov. Henry McMaster.

Fiber Industries currently has more than 300 employees at 1000 E. McIver Road. It plans to increase it’s capacity for the restoration and modernization of product lines, according to the announcement. The company also plans to install new control systems and increase its warehouse space.

The expansion is estimated to create 50 new jobs. The project is anticipated to be finished in early 2023.

The company is known for creating polyester stable fabrics for workwear, knit goods and for the automotive industry.

The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development has given the county a $300,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to help with the cost of building improvements.