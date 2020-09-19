‘The life that he lived gives me strength’: Ra’Shaud Graham’s family starts scholarship fund in Lake City

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – The family of a Lake City man who tragically died this spring is trying to honor his legacy by helping people in his hometown.

Ra’Shaud Graham drowned in April while kayaking and fishing in a lake in Berkeley County. He was 26 years old.

Graham graduated from Lake City High School in 2012 and his family is remembering him by showing the same passion he had for helping others grow.

“The life that he lived gives me strength,” said Chanda Graham, who’s Ra’Shaud’s mother.

Graham says she still feels the pain of losing Ra’Shaud, but he keeps inspiring her.

“I take pride in knowing that Ra’Shaud touched a lot of lives,” she said. “My daddy refers to Ra’Shaud as a ‘broke millionaire’ because Ra’Shaud didn’t have much, but whatever he had, he gave it away or he shared it.”

As a Lake City Panther, Ra’Shaud played football, wrestling, and track and field. He was determined to go to The Citadel for college and he did. Ra’Shaud was a proud member of the Bulldogs’ track team for two seasons and he joined the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA).

On an FCA retreat for southeastern universities, he met a rower from the University of Virginia named Alysse Dowdy. They bonded over s’mores and fell in love through a long distance relationship.

Dowdy remembers one time that she knew about kindhearted Ra’Shaud was.

“We were just walking outside The Citadel on campus and mid-conversation, I see him pick up a piece of trash and he just holds on to it until he gets to a trash can,” she said. “I knew if he cares about this college campus, then he’s going to care about me even more.”

Dowdy and Ra’Shaud were supposed to get married in July, then live together in Charleston.

“While I’m very much dealing with the loss of my favorite person in the world, I’m also trying to figure out my life now,” Dowdy said.

After graduating from The Citadel, Ra’Shaud returned to Lake City for a few years to teach social studies at J. Paul Truluck Intermediate School.

“He always told his kids to win the day,” said Chanda Graham, pointing to a wristband that says “Here to Serve” and “#wintheday,” made in Ra’Shaud’s memory.

After teaching, Ra’Shaud returned to The Citadel as the campus director for the FCA and the chaplain for the football team. Ra’Shaud’s mother says his faith was important to him and t-shirts printed in his honor include his favorite Bible verse: 1 Corinthians 2:9.

Ra’shaud’s family has created a fund in his name for scholarships for Lake City High seniors and emergency money for people in need, so Ra’Shaud can keep giving back.

“When I think about someone being a mentor, that was Ra’Shaud to so many kids in Lake City,” said Dowdy.

“We just wanted to help those children in a way that we feel that Ra’Shaud would give back and do for them,” Chanda Graham said.

Dowdy and Graham also say they’re hoping to do one of Ra’Shaun’s “30-day challenges” to lead up to his birthday of Oct. 31. That’s when he would post a daily Bible verse and workout to motivate others physically and spritually.

Our sister station, WCBD in Charleston, also spoke to people at The Citadel about Ra’Shaud’s life after his death. You can click here to hear from one of his Citadel friends or click here to listen to how The Citadel’s football coach remembers him.

If you’d like to donate to the fund, go to the Eastern Carolina Community Foundation website and select the Ra’Shaud J. Graham Fund when making a contribution.