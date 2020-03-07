The Temptations set to play sold out Florence concert

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A legendary R&B group is set to play Florence Saturday night.

The Temptations will be having a concert at the Francis Marion University Performing Arts Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets appear to be sold out on the venue’s website.

The group has been making music for decades since starting out in Detroit during the Motown era.

Since, they’ve racked up many hits, like “My Girl” and “I Can’t Get Next to You.”

The Temptations will head to Jackson, Miss. next for a show Sunday.

