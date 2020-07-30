Those ‘mystery’ seeds have apparently made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — Reports have been surfacing of mysterious, unsolicited seeds making their way to mailboxes across the country.

It’s apparently happening in South Carolina, too.

Clemson University’s Regulatory Services division says it’s gotten over 200 reports from South Carolinians. Meanwhile, the SC Department of Agriculture says it’s gotten over 80 reports since Monday.

If you get seeds in the mail you didn’t order or can’t identify, you shouldn’t open, handle, or plant them. Instead, you should keep the seeds and packaging in a zip top bag, and report it here.