Thousands expected in Florence for return of South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Pecan Music and Food Festival will return to Florence on Saturday.

The festival was not held last year because of COVID-19, and organizers said they have been meeting since spring to plan the event since spring. City councilman George Jebaily said he is glad to see it return.

“I’ve been chair of the Pecan Festival since its inception in 2003, and some people might just think I’m a big nut,” Jebaily said, adding that the festival is expected to bring in 50,000 people and cover 10 blocks.

“We’re going to have eight different venues set up,” he said. “We’re going to have 250 vendors in place.”

Jebaily said he has heard from people all over the East coast who plan to come to the festival. The Downtown Development Corporation estimates it will have a $2.5 million economic impact.

“People coming in from out of town buying gas, going out to eat, buying breakfast on the way to the festival and of course spending money at the festival,” Jade Perkins with the Florence Convention and Visitors Bureau said. “It’s just a win-win for the entire community.”

Perkis serves on the festival committee as well. She is in charge of recruiting volunteers for the event.

“I have around 100, 120 volunteers to coordinate and make this festival a success,” she said. “This is really, truly a community effort.”

Jebaily said he spends 11 months out of the year getting ready for the festival. He is especially proud to see the recognition the festival has received.

“It’s so cool, and I’m just thrilled that I get to be a part of it and watch it happen year after year,” he said.

The festival lasts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. News13 is a sponsor of the event.