Thousands raised to fight breast cancer at Ruiz Foods Florence ‘Pink Out’

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Employees at Ruiz Foods’ Florence plant had their sixth annual ‘Pink Out’ day Thursday.

Team members are encouraged to wear pink on these days in support of the fight against breast cancer. For everyone that comes in to work sporting pink, Ruiz Foods pledged to donate 10 dollars to the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment and Research, a news release from the company said.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the company had raised $7,000 with the help of its Florence team members.

“For the past five years, Ruiz Foods Team Members have dedicated October month to helping the McLeod Center for Cancer Treatment & Research,” Ruiz Food Florence Operations Manager Pete Mayadag wrote in the release. “We are committed to showing that, together, we can help fight and work to find a cure for this devastating disease.”

Latest Headlines