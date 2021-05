DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people in Darlington County are without power Wednesday night, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map.

About 4,100 outages were reported at about 10:45 p.m., according to the map. No reason for the outage was listed.

The outages account for about 20% of all Duke Energy customers in the county.

Check the Duke Energy Outage Map for the latest information.