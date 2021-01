HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Thousands of people are without power in Darlington County after a power outage, according to Duke Energy.

About 5,000 customers are affected, according to the outage map. The City of Hartsville offices will be closed for the rest of the day due to the outage.

The outage was caused by “damage to major power lines,” according to the outage map. The outage was first reported at about 4:15 p.m.

Power is estimated to be restored by 8 p.m.