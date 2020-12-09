Timmonsville High School football coach will be new police chief

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville High School’s football coach will be the new police chief, according to Police Chief Billy Brown.

Thomas McFadden will become the new Timmonsville Police Chief after Brown announced he is retiring at the end of the month.

McFadden is a longtime member of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

McFadden started with the county in 1997 as a corrections officer at Florence County Detention Center. He then went to Lake City Police Department in 1998 where he was promoted to a patrol supervisor.

He returned to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in 2002 as a patrol deputy and was promoted to criminal investigations and in 2004 he worked property crimes and was later a part of the homicide unit.