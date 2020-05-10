Timmonsville man hit by car, killed in Virginia: State police

NORTHAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — One South Carolina man is dead after police say he was walking on Lankford Highway Friday night and was hit by a car.

According to Virginia State Police, they responded to the Eastville area of Lankford Highway, just north of Simpkins Drive, at 9:59 p.m. Once on scene, police say they found a man who was lying in the roadway.

First-responders say they called out Nightingale to take the victim to Sentara Norfolk General, but he died before making it to the hospital.

Virginia State Police have since identified him as David Hoover, 31, of Timmonsville, South Carolina. They add that alcohol appears to be a contributing factor.

The family of the victim has been notified.

Investigators later determined the driver of a 2004 Toyota Camry was heading northbound on Route 12 when they hit Hoover who was walking on the right side of the roadway.

The driver is not facing any charges at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.