TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning in Timmonsville, police said.
It happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Honda Way and appears to have stemmed from an earlier domestic incident, according to Timmonsville police. The victim was in stable condition at a local hospital.
Police said an arrest is “forthcoming,” but no additional information was immediately available.
