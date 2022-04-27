TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder after an incident that involved a gun, according to authorities.

Ivan Devon Holloman, Jr., of Timmonsville, was booked into jail on Tuesday. He has received a $10,000 surety bond.

Holloman assaulted a victim with a handgun on April 14, according to an arrest warrant. Several unoccupied vehicles were also “struck” during the incident, although warrants do not state if shots were fired.

The attack happened in the 700 block of East Smith Street in Timmonsville.

A 16-year-old is also charged with attempted murder. A second 17-year-old has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon. Their identities have not been released and the cases are being handled by the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.