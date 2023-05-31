Woman arrested in connection to shooting in August of last year.

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Timmonsville police have arrested a man they say shot another man in the back with a rifle on Monday.

Landon Edward Bumgarner, 18, is charged with attempted murder in the shooting, which happened at a home on the 300 block of Honda Way. Police on Monday said the shooting was part of a domestic dispute.

According to an arrest warrant, a witness saw Bumgarner approach the victim’s home with a rifle. After talking to the victim, Bumgarner allegedly shot the victim in the back. The victim was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Bumgarner was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Wednesday afternoon.

No additional information was immediately available.

Count on News13 for updates.