TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing charges after a shooting Tuesday night in Timmonsville, Police Chief Thomas McFadden said.
It happened after Jahiem Samuel, 21, and a 16-year-old male got into a fight on Warren Street near a park, McFadden said. No other information about the incident was immediately available, including what charges they could be facing.
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.
