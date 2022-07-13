TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people are facing charges after a shooting Tuesday night in Timmonsville, Police Chief Thomas McFadden said.

It happened after Jahiem Samuel, 21, and a 16-year-old male got into a fight on Warren Street near a park, McFadden said. No other information about the incident was immediately available, including what charges they could be facing.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

Count on News13 for updates.