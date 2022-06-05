TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW)– The annual Grateful Dog Music Festival, a three-day event that raises money for animals in need, wrapped up Sunday in Timmonsville.

“Yesterday was one of the most beautiful days I’ve had the pleasure of being a part of,” Sam Rogers of the Grateful Dog Family said.

Rainy weather at the start of the weekend wasn’t enough to dampen festival-goers’ spirits, he said.

“We bounced back hard and, of course, we had a great turnout because the community supports this event so well,” he said.

Rogers said more than two dozen bands and 20 vendors gave their weekend to the festival to help out the Darlington County, Marlboro County and Florence Area Humane Societies. Musicians and concertgoers came from across the country to check out the festival’s second year at Sugar Magnolia Ranch, he said.

“We actually had a band drive 10 hours from Sussex County, New Jersey, to play for free,” Rogers said. “If that doesn’t say something, nothing will.”

The Grateful Dog Family still has to count up ticket sales, proceeds from a silent auction and more before they will know how much they have earned. However, the local humane societies are already looking forward to the incoming donation.

“The medical care for animals that are in need, the food,” Ellen Drucker, a volunteer with the Marlboro County Humane Society said. “It’s very expensive, and if we can’t help them, who will?”

Rogers said he and his team are looking back on a job well done and have already started brainstorming for next year’s festival.

“I can’t put into words the support of the community,” he said. “It makes all the hard work we do so worth it.”