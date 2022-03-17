TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A community meeting hosted by State Superintendent Molly Spearman over Florence County School District Four’s consolidation with Florence 1 Schools resulted in many of the attendees walking out early.

Spearman presented a slideshow with data concerning Florence Four’s academic and financial performance, justifying her decision to consolidate the district. The crowd listening grew restless as she began to take questions. She tried to put them in order and many left.

“It’s a hostile takeover,” Dr. Gary Burgess, a spokesperson for Florence County School District Four’s board of trustees said. “We are happy that Superintendent Spearman came, but she did not give all the facts.”

Burgess said he was proud to see the people of Timmonsville attend the meeting and leave when they saw fit.

“Why sit there and listen to someone who is telling half-truths and falsehoods and not giving all the information?” Burgess asked.

After the crowd walked out, Spearman continued to speak, answering questions and calling Burgess a person “with vengeance on his mind.” She said her justification for the consolidation was the fact that Florence Four’s student population was too small to get the funding it needs.

“When you get so small, you get less money,” Spearman explained. “If you try to run a full district with a superintendent, a finance manager and an instruction person -all the people you need at the district level- it becomes increasingly difficult to make ends meet.”

Despite the content of the presentation, Burgess said the district’s fight against the consolidation is far from over.

“I don’t know if it’s all said and done. I think Goliath probably thought that when he was going up against David,” Burgess said. “I believe things could change overnight.”

The Florence county School District Four board of trustees filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina Department of Education in February. The consolidation is set to take effect this summer. It would close Timmonsville High School and Johnson Middle School in addition to making Brockington Elementary an arts magnet school.