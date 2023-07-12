DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway on Timmonsville Highway in Darlington County, according to Sheriff James Hudson Jr.
Hudson said deputies got a call about a dead person Wednesday morning. No additional details were immediately available.
The sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are conducting the investigation.
