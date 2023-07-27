TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A dispute Thursday afternoon ended with two people trading gunfire in the parking lot of the Dollar General store on Smith Street in Timmonsville, according to interim Police Chief James Allen.
One person was arrested after the incident, which began at another location and continued onto the store’s parking lot, Allen said. No one was injured.
Allen said another arrest is pending and that officers are still investigating the incident. Count on News13 for updates.
