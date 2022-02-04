Florence 4 board members sue state over consolidation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County School District Four board members filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the South Carolina Department of Education over its plans to consolidate the district with Florence 1 Schools.

The lawsuit claims the department of education is violating the law by consolidating the district. The board said the consolidation threatens the existence of the Town of Timmonsville and violates both civil and constitutional rights, according to the lawsuit obtained by News13.

In 2018, State Superintendent Molly Spearman said the district was at high risk, citing financial issues, according to the lawsuit. The board claims those issues improved by 2020 and said a financial emergency no longer exists.

The lawsuit claims Spearman doesn’t have the authority to get rid of a school. The board also claims the state has tried to strip the board of its power and has spent the taxpayer’s money without proper public hearings.

In 2020, the Department of Education said there would be no election for the Florence County School District Four, which was later corrected by Gov. Henry McMaster, according to the lawsuit.

The board claims the Department of Education claimed copyright over the district’s logo in June 2021 and then requested a copyright infringement claim against the board, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims Spearman’s decision to allow students in the district to attend Florence 1 Schools tuition free was an attempt to depopulate the Florence County School District Four. The board also said the transition consolidation team was disbanded without notice and didn’t contain any members from the Florence County School District Four board.

The lawsuit also accuses the Department of Education of selling property belonging to the district without getting approval from the district’s board of trustees.

The board also accuses the Department of Education of not paying the Florence County School District Four board members and said its members are entitled to their salaries, statutory penalties, interests, and attorney’s fees, according to the lawsuit.

It was later decided that the middle school will also consolidate with Florence 1 Schools. Board members previously told News13 Jan. 25 they planned to take the issue up in court.

In a statement to News13, a spokesperson with the South Carolina Department of Education said the agency has yet to be served with the lawsuit and cannot comment at this time.