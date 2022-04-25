TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence 4 School Board voted unanimously Monday night to encourage parents not to enroll their students in Florence 1 Schools in the district’s latest attempt to protest consolidation.

The board said the motion to encourage parents not to enroll students in Florence 1 Schools is because it believes State Superintendent Molly Spearman doesn’t have the authority to consolidate schools.

An agenda item listed an update from Acting Superintendent Richard O’Malley and Florence 1 Schools Superintendent, but he was not in attendance.

Board members with Florence School District 4 sued the state in February over the decision to consolidate. The consolidation is set to take effect this summer.

In 2018, Spearman said the district was at high risk, citing financial issues, according to the lawsuit. The board claims those issues improved by 2020 and said a financial emergency no longer exists.

The lawsuit claims Spearman doesn’t have the authority to get rid of a school. The board also claims the state has tried to strip the board of its power and has spent the taxpayer’s money without proper public hearings.

Back in March, students at Timmonsville High School walked out of class in protest of the consolidation.