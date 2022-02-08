Timmonsville man swung machete at family before dying in fire he set at home, deputies say

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A week before a man died after barricading himself in his Timmonsville home and setting it on fire, he allegedly swung a machete at some family members and ran into the woods, prompting a search that eventually led to him being taken to the hospital by his daughter, according to an incident report obtained by News13.

The incident began about 2 p.m. on Jan. 24 when Darlington County sheriff’s deputies were called to E. Lynches River Road in Timmonsville.

According to the report, deputies were told that an elderly man — identified as Rickie Watford — with dementia and violent tendencies had swung a machete at family members before walking into the woods. Once deputies arrived, they began tracking Watford using a K9.

After going about two-and-a-half miles into the woods, the report said Watford was seen coming out of a thicket with his hands behind his back. He ignored officers’ commands to show his hands and continued walking toward deputies before eventually displaying a machete in his right hand and another knife in his left hand.

The report said Watford continued to ignore officers’ commands to drop the weapons as deputies were holding him at gunpoint while also retreating. Eventually, Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. told deputies to “continue to retreat and let Watford come out.”

Once Watford was out of the woods and in an open area, he still refused officers’ commands to put the weapons on the top of his truck, the report said. However, he did finally place them inside on a seat and lean up against the vehicle.

At that point, the report said a deputy began to detain him but was stopped by Hudson, who asked Watford if he wanted to go to the hospital by EMS. Watford said no. He later agreed to be taken to the hospital by his daughter and was not taken into custody.

Watford, 69, died a week later after he was pulled from the fire at his home, according to officials.

News13 has reached out to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office for more information about the fire. Sardis-Timmonsville fire officials also responded.