TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The board of trustees for Florence County School District 4, embroiled in a consolidation dispute with state officials, was recently denied information from a Freedom of Information Act request, Dr. Gary Burgess said Monday night at a board meeting.

Burgess said the board submitted the FOIA request to see if any members of the Florence County legislative delegation are receiving money from the state Department of Education.

If any member is on the department’s payroll, there would be an apparent conflict of interest and those members could not have the majority vote and would be unable to consolidate Florence County school districts 1 and 4, according to Burgess.

Burgess said the request was ‘administratively closed’ by someone outside the board. He said he was told if the board wanted the information it would cost an estimated $225, including paying for five hours of staff time, which he said the board would not pay.

“The board does not intend to pay for information it has a right to or to pay for the time of employees that work for the district and are already being paid for by taxpayers’ money,” ” Burgess said.

The board passed a motion to allow Burgess to put the information it needs in writing so that lawyers can have it subpoenaed in court.