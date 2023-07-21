TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Big changes are in store at the Honda plant in Timmonsville, the company said on Friday.

Honda announced plans to move production of its ATVs from the Timmonsville plant to a facility in Swepsonville, North Carolina. In a news release, the company said workers at the Swepsonville plant have successfully completed the first production of an ATV, launching “a new powersports era in North Carolina.”

According to the release, the North Carolina plant will become the “exclusive production source for Honda ATVs in North America.” The Swepsonville plant will produce Honda FourTrax and TRX series ATV models.

The Timmonsville plant will continue to be the only facility in the world to build Honda side-by-sides, the company said.

The company also said the North Carolina plant will discontinue production of lawnmowers by the end of September as it shifts its focus to making ATVs.

While ATVs will no longer be made at the Timmonsville plate, Honda said the plant will be able to expand side-by-side production to meet increasing customer demand for the manufacturer’s popular Pioneer and Talon sports models.

It remains unclear how the changes will impact employees at the Timmonsville plant. Count on News13 for updates.