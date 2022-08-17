TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County authorities are investigating after a body was found Tuesday evening in Timmonsville.
The body was found in the 1700 block of Timmons Road, according to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating along with the county coroner’s office.
No other details were immediately available.
