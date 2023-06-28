TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The town of Timmonsville launched a new bus route, which could help multiple groups in the area, including seniors.

The Pee Dee Regional Transportation Authority brought a new free bus route to Timmonsville called the “Timmonsville Express.”

The mayor of Timmonsville, William James Jr., said this could help everyone in town.

The Timmonsville Express runs Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Passengers can wait for the bus at one of the 20 stops on route, or passengers who are on route but not at a stop can wave at the bus and it will stop.

“This will mostly benefit seniors because we have a large senior population. But also, it would also enrich the lives of everyone else as well,” James Jr. said. “Because we have younger people that’s going different places. Boys and girls club, library, grocery store, what have you. And lots of people don’t have transportation.”

The bus stops at multiple areas, including Main Street, Piggly Wiggly, the library and apartments around town.

Thomas McFadden, Timmonsville’s interim town administrator, said the PDRTA planned these stops to meet the needs of the locals.

“They did a survey and they went and did a study,” he said. “And they felt that most transportation would come from those apartments. Especially the housing authority area here.”

Riders can track the bus in real time through the PDRTA sync app. Pictures of the bus route schedule are in this web story.

The bus also takes riders to the housing authority in Florence — for free. From there, they can choose to ride the city of Florence public transportation for a fee or to come back to Timmonsville for free.

“Plus, they got great AC. So, it was . . . I enjoyed that ride,” McFadden said. “It was a good trip. So, if you’re not doing anything and just feel like riding, get on the bus. It’s free in town. Just get out there and ride.”

Both James Jr. and McFadden said the bus could increase to five days per week depending on the success of the three-day route.