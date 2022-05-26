TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is in custody after a shooting earlier this month in Timmonsville, according to authorities.

Tyeseem Lee was arrested in Columbia, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden, after being apprehended by forces from Florence County and the U.S. Marshals.

Lee is accused of attempted murder after shooting at a home following an argument with the victim, according to an arrest warrant. The shooting happened on May 9 in the 600 block of South Warren Street. The two know each other.

A mugshot for Lee is not yet available.