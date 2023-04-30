TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was taken into custody Saturday night after his son was shot to death in Timmonsville, according to Timmonsville Police Chief Thomas McFadden.
The son was reportedly having an argument with his mother on Bowman Circle when the father, Larry Ellerbe, Jr. allegedly got involved, McFadden said.
Charges have not been announced as of Sunday afternoon.
No other details were immediately available.
