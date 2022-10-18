TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A-19-year-old man is facing attempted murder and other charges after a shooting Monday in Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

There were no injuries in the shooting, which happened on the 3300 block of Maddie Lane, the sheriff’s office said.

Jaqwon A. Baker of Timmonsville allegedly got into an argument with another person and then fired a handgun at the person as the person was running away, deputies said. The person was not hit.

Baker has also been charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to online booking records for the Florence County Detention Center. He remained in jail Tuesday afternoon pending a bond hearing.

No additional information was immediately available.

