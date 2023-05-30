A man is in critical condition after being shot in Timmonsville.

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man was taken to the hospital in serious condition after being shot Monday night during a domestic dispute in Timmonsville, Police Chief Thomas McFadden said.

The shooting happened on Honda Way, and the suspect fled the scene, McFadden said on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made and no additional information was immediately available.

